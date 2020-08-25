Ministers of Sport agree to rules that will let fans watch football in stadiums again
The Ministers of Sport of the Flemish, Francophone and German Language Communities have formally approved a protocol that will make it possible for football clubs in 1A (First Division) and 1B (Second Division) to play games in front of more than 400 fans. 400 is the upper limit for spectators at outdoor events. The protocol describes measures that the clubs must enforce if they allow more than 400 supporters to attend their games.
These measures include ensuring social distancing between so-called “bubbles”, the mandatory wearing of face masks and separate compartments in stadiums containing no more than 400 spectators each.