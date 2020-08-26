22% of people infected with coronavirus in August probably became infected while abroad

Professor Van Gucht told journalists that "We see a similar picture in other countries. In Italy and Germany this is the case among 1 in 3 of those infected. In The Netherlands the figure is 24%. Travel remains a risk factor and it is very important that we respect the rules on testing and quarantine when we return from an orange or red zone. You should also stick to the basic rules while you are abroad. Be care while on party holidays, but also while visiting family”.