Antwerp Province relaxes measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus
The Governor of Antwerp Province Cathy Berx (Christian democrat) has announced that the extra measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province are to be relaxed. At a press conference held on Wednesday afternoon Ms Berx said that the curfew between 1:30am and 5am and the mandatory wearing of face masks across the province will not be extended beyond today (Wednesday 26 August).
Both these measures were brought in at the end of July to help curb the large rise in the number of new infections in Antwerp Province. Initially the curfew was inforce between 11:30pm and 6am, but it was later shortened. The national and local measures concerning face masks that for example makes them mandatory on public transport, in shops and in busy shopping streets remain in force.