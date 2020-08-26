COVID-19: figures continue to fall
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. For the 10 consecutive day they show a fall in the daily average number of new infection during the latest 7-day period for which figures are available compared with the previous week.
During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 490 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 8% down on the daily average for the week from 9 to 15 August. This brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium to 82,447.
There is also a downward trend in the number of hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19. During the week from 19 to 25 August an average of 22 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is 8 less than the average of 30 hospital admissions/day during the week from 12 to 18 August, a fall of 26%.
Meanwhile, there has been a sharp fall in the number of people dying from COVID-19. During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 7 people per day died of COVID-19. This is 2 per day down on the average daily death toll during the week between 9 and 15 August.
Total number of deaths revised down
The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has been revised down. This has come about due to Flemish care homes taking another look at the figures that the passed on to the public health science institute Sciencsano. The care homes found that a number of fatalities had been counted (and reported) twice. Furthermore, a number of fatalities were incorrectly reported to have been from COVID-19.
The revision of the figures resulted in a reduction in the total death toll by 121. Before the 121 cases were deducted the number of deaths from COVID-19 stood at 9,996.
With the 3 fatalities that were reported yesterday the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Belgium now stands at 9,878.