COVID-19: figures continue to fall

During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 490 people/day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 8% down on the daily average for the week from 9 to 15 August. This brings the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium to 82,447.

There is also a downward trend in the number of hospitalisations and deaths from COVID-19. During the week from 19 to 25 August an average of 22 COVID-19 patients per day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is 8 less than the average of 30 hospital admissions/day during the week from 12 to 18 August, a fall of 26%.

Meanwhile, there has been a sharp fall in the number of people dying from COVID-19. During the week from 16 to 22 August an average of 7 people per day died of COVID-19. This is 2 per day down on the average daily death toll during the week between 9 and 15 August.