Interior Minister says predecessor was aware of Slovak businessman’s death

Last week CCTV footage of Mr Chovenec banging his head against the wall of his cell and a police officer sitting on him for several minutes while waiting for a medic to come and give him a sedative. While Mr Chovanec was being sat on the other officers present appeared to be laughing and joking, one of them making a Nazi salute as the detainee lay in distress under her colleague. The Slovak businessman died in hospital a few days after the incident in February 2018. Since the shocking image emerged last week two high ranking Federal Police officers have stepped aside.

Wednesday’s meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Select Committee was called to discuss the incident.

On Tuesday the Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin (Francophone liberal) informed Mr De Crem that the Belgian Foreign Ministry had spoken to the Slovak Ambassador about Mr Chovenec’s death on 2 July 2018.

During the meeting the Ambassador said that he had already spoken to the then Interior Minister Jan Jambon. Minutes of the meeting between the Foreign Ministry and the Slovak Ambassador were sent to the Chief Official at Mr Jambon’s office on 4 July 2018.