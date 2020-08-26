New schools for Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore

Next week Princess Eléonore will start secondary school at the Heilig Hartcollege in Wezembeek-Oppem, a Flemish Brabant municipality just east of Brussels. Meanwhile, her brother Prince Emmanuel (14) will be leaving current school at Kessel-Lo in Flemish Brabant to join his brother Prince Gabriël at the International School of Brussels in Watermaal-Bosvoorde.

Despite being the King’s daughter, Princess Eléonore was not given any preferential treatment when it came to being given a place at Sint-Jan-Berchmans, as she doesn’t have any older siblings that are pupils at its secondary school. As she wasn’t given a place she will now attend what was her second-choice school, the Heilig Hartcollege in Wezembeek-Oppem.

Prince Emmanuel (14) attended the Eureka School in Kessel-Lo. This is a school for children with learning difficulties and structural issues such as dyslexia, dyscalculia…Children between the ages of 7 and 14 are intensively coached to help them overcome their learning issues. Afterwards they are able to return to a mainstream school. Prince Emmanuel as spent 5 years as pupil at the Eureka School and will now go to the International School of Brussels, an English-medium private school with extensive sport facilities.