Storm Francis sweeps across the country

Out at sea force 10 gales were recorded at the Westhinder weather station 30 kilometres from the coast of West Flanders at one point. Meanwhile, wind speeds of 86 km/h were recorded at Middelkerke and 97 km/h winds were recorded at Zeebrugge Docks.

A Code Yellow weather warning is in force for inland areas, while Code Orange is in force at the coast. The 1722 hotline has been open for those wishing to report non-life threatening issues related to the storm.