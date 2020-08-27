Curfew imposed after attack on Fire-fighters in Molenbeek 

The curfew will be in force between 10pm and 6am. During these hours no more than three people will be allowed out on the streets together. The measures will remain in force for at least two months.

A crew from the Brussels Fire Service was pelted with glass and bottles after it had been called out to put out a fire in a rubbish container at flats on the Mahatma Ghandilaan in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. No one was injured in the incident that happened on Wednesday night. A fire engine was damaged.

The identity of those that threw the bottles and glass at the fire-fighters is as yet unknown.

The Brussels Fire Service’s Walter Derieuw told VRT Radio 2 that "As it approached the fire, the fire engine was suddenly pelted with glass bottles that were thrown by people that were on the roof of the building”.

Along the Mahatma Ghandilaan are a number of blocks of flats that contain social housing.

Mr Derieuw added that "This even continued while the fire was being put out. Our people are very upset about what happened. They don’t understand how they can become victims of mindless violence while they are doing their job”.

What caused the fire is still unclear. However Mr Derieuw says that what happened when the fire service arrived begs the question of whether the fire was started deliberately in order to lure the emergency services to the scene and attack them.

Wednesday night’s attack was not the first of its kind in Brussels.