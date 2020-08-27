Covid-19: A further fall in the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths

During the week from 17 to 23 August an average of 492 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a fall of 8% compared with the previous week, when they were an average of 536 new infections recorded each day.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalisations and fatalities continues to fall. During the past week there were an average of 20 COVID-19 patients hospitalised each day. This is down from an average of 30/day during the previous week.

The average number of deaths has fallen from 11 per day during the week between 10 and 16 August to 6 per day during the week from 17 to 23 August. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,879.