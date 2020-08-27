Foreign students at Hasselt University will have to quarantine for two weeks

The news that students coming from abroad will be quarantined was e-mailed to those concerned. They were told that on arrival in Hasselt they must quarantine. This can be in their student bedsit, a room in a hall of residence or at another facility on campus.

They are recommended to come to Hasselt and begin their quarantine period two weeks before the start of lectures. The will prevent them from having to miss out on the start of term.

The university will be employing other students whose task it will be to help those that are in quarantine by for example doing their shopping or ensuring that their washing is done.