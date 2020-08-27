Jambon and De Bolle to appear before Select Committee

Last week CCTV footage was published of Mr Chovenec banging his head against the wall of his cell and a police officer sitting on him for several minutes while waiting for a medic to come and give him a sedative. While Mr Chovanec was being sat on the other officers present appeared to be laughing and joking, one of them making a Nazi salute as the detainee lay in distress under her colleague. The Slovak businessman died in hospital a few days after the incident in February 2018. Since the shocking images emerged last week two high ranking Federal Police officers have stepped aside.

Last week Mr Jambon said that he was unaware of the incident. However, at Wednesday’s meeting of the Federal Parliament’s Justice and Home Affairs Select Committee, the current Federal Interior Minister Pieter De Crem (Flemish Christian democrat) said that the Belgian Foreign Minister Philippe Goffin (Francophone liberal) had informed Mr De Crem that the Belgian Foreign Ministry had spoken to the Slovak Ambassador about Mr Chovenec’s death on 2 July 2018.

During this meeting the Ambassador said that he had already spoken to the then Interior Minister Jan Jambon. Minutes of the meeting between the Foreign Ministry and the Slovak Ambassador were sent to the Chief Official at Mr Jambon’s office on 4 July 2018.

It was also said that the Federal Police top brass were aware of Mr Chovenec’s death, but not of the shocking CCTV footage.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening Mr Jambon’s spokesman denied any wrong-doing on the part of the man who is now Flemish Prime Minister. Mr Jambon now says that his staff were aware of Mr Chovenec’s death, but he can’t remember hearing anything about it.