Paris now a Red Zone on Belgian Foreign Ministry’s coronavirus travel map
The Belgian Foreign Ministry has revised its coronavirus travel advice for those wishing to travel within the EU, the Schengen Zone or to the United Kingdom. Among the areas that are now “Red Zones” is the French capital Paris. This means that anyone returning from the City of Light will now be obliged to take a coronavirus test and to quarantine. Non-essential travel to the French capital is now forbidden.
In addition to Paris the following French departments are now also Red Zones: Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Sarthe, Hérault, Alpes-Maritime.
Elsewhere the Croatian provinces of Šibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia and the north east region of Bulgaria have now become Red Zone areas
Meanwhile the Salzburg area of Austria and the Upper and Lower Bavaria areas of Germany have been added the list of Orange Zone areas. Travel to Orange Zone areas is possible under certain conditions.
