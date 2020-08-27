Paris now a Red Zone on Belgian Foreign Ministry’s coronavirus travel map

In addition to Paris the following French departments are now also Red Zones: Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Sarthe, Hérault, Alpes-Maritime.

Elsewhere the Croatian provinces of Šibenik-Knin and Split-Dalmatia and the north east region of Bulgaria have now become Red Zone areas

Meanwhile the Salzburg area of Austria and the Upper and Lower Bavaria areas of Germany have been added the list of Orange Zone areas. Travel to Orange Zone areas is possible under certain conditions.

Click here for a full list of the Belgian Foreign Ministry’s latest travel advice.