Three month suspended sentences for Dean, Priest and Treasurer of Tienen parish

They stood trial at the criminal court in Leuven for breach of trust while in their positions at the Sacred Heart Parish in Tienen, Flemish Brabant. They embezzled a total of 35,000 euro that they used for a number of personal purchases.

The case came from funerals, wedding and collections during services at the church. Things came to a head when a member of the church board noticed irregularities at that some cash was not being paid into the parish’s bank account.

The court ruled that the three should be sentenced as they “showed no sense of guilt or any indication of having a sense of norms and values”. As they have no previous convictions their prison sentences were suspended.