Three month suspended sentences for Dean, Priest and Treasurer of Tienen parish
The Dean, Priest and Treasurer of a parish in the Flemish Brabant town of Tienen have each been given three-month suspended prison sentences and fined 600 euro for the embezzlement of parish funds. The embezzlement went on for 8 years.
They stood trial at the criminal court in Leuven for breach of trust while in their positions at the Sacred Heart Parish in Tienen, Flemish Brabant.
They stood trial at the criminal court in Leuven for breach of trust while in their positions at the Sacred Heart Parish in Tienen, Flemish Brabant. They embezzled a total of 35,000 euro that they used for a number of personal purchases.
The case came from funerals, wedding and collections during services at the church. Things came to a head when a member of the church board noticed irregularities at that some cash was not being paid into the parish’s bank account.
The court ruled that the three should be sentenced as they “showed no sense of guilt or any indication of having a sense of norms and values”. As they have no previous convictions their prison sentences were suspended.