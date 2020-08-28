Bpost resumes parcel service to 60 countries outside the EU

From May Bpost gradually started resuming parcel services to countries outside the EU. In the meantime services have been resumes to 36 countries. From today another 30 countries will be added to the list. They are Afghanistan, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Macao, the Maldives, Burma, Pakistan, Benin, Burundi, D.R. Congo , Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Serbia.

The Belgian post office says that i twill do all it can to ensure that the parcels are delivered as quickly as possible. However, “Delays due to the availabilty of flights, available capacity and the local situation at the destination can’t be ruled out”