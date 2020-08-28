Bpost resumes parcel service to 60 countries outside the EU
From today (Friday 28 August) those that wish to will be able to send parcels again to more than 60 countries outside the EU using the services of the Belgian post office Bpost. On 19 March Bpost decided to suspend the service due to the impact the corona crisis and the lockdown were having on the transport industry and Bpost’s international operational capacity.
From May Bpost gradually started resuming parcel services to countries outside the EU. In the meantime services have been resumes to 36 countries. From today another 30 countries will be added to the list. They are Afghanistan, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Macao, the Maldives, Burma, Pakistan, Benin, Burundi, D.R. Congo , Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela and Serbia.
The Belgian post office says that i twill do all it can to ensure that the parcels are delivered as quickly as possible. However, “Delays due to the availabilty of flights, available capacity and the local situation at the destination can’t be ruled out”