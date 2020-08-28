COVID-19: the positive trend continues

• During the week from 18 to 24 August an average of 477 people per day tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 7% down on the average of 513 positive tests per day during the week from 11 to 17 August.

• This brings the total number of positive tests in Belgium so far to 83,500.

• The number of hospital admissions to is falling. During the past week an average of 19 COVID-19 patients/day were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is well down on the average on 28 hospital admissions per day during the previous week.

• This is also a big fall in the number of deaths from COVID-19. During the week from 18 to 24 August an average of 6 people per day died of the virus. This is way down on the 10 fatalities per day during the week from 11 to 17 August.

• This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium to 9,884.