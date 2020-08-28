New speed limit on Brussels orbital from Tuesday

From Tuesday the maximum speed on the 75km or so Brussels Orbital will be 100km/h. This is 20 km/h less than is the case now.

However, on a number of sections of the road, for example the section between Tervuren and Waterloo, a 90km/h limit is already in place. This will remain so after 1 September as will the 70 km/h speed limit that is in force at a couple of locations on the motorway to the west of Brussels .

The symbolic unveiling took place in Machelen just northeast of the capital. A total of 280 speed limit signs are being changed so that from Tuesday 1 September no one will have any excuse for not sticking to the new reduced speed limit.