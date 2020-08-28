Staff at Ghent University Hospital do the “Jerusalema Challenge”

It’s been a stressful and challenging year for staff at Ghent University Hospital in East Flanders. What better way to relieve the stress and engage in a nice bit of recreational team-building than with a bit of dancing? The dance sensation that has being spreading like wildfire across the globe is that inspired by the South African DJ and record producer Master KG’s number “Jersusalema”, the lyrics that are in Zulu are sung by Nomcebo Zikode.