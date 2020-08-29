Fall in new coronavirus picks up speed
There has been a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases. In the latest seven-day observation period from 19 to 25 August 445 new cases were reported on average every day.
Antwerp, and in the Brussels Region, Schaarbeek, City of Brussels and Molenbeek, are the areas worst affected.
The number of hospitalisations too has fallen. During the past week 17 patients were hospitalised each day on average compared to 28 the previous week. The figure is down 26% on the week.
The number of deaths too has fallen. On average 5 deaths were linked to coronavirus each day last week (down 51%).