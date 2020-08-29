Prosecutors raided Mr De Koster’s premises on Thursday. The football agent was led away for lengthy questioning. An examining magistrate formally arrested the agent on Friday following a night in a police cell.

A spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office told newsmen: “Patrick De Koster is suspected of money laundering and forgery". An investigation by the Central Service Combatting Corruption is underway.

It’s understood that the Manchester City midfielder pictured below initiated the investigation by making a formal complaint. At issue are commissions that Mr De Koster received in connection with transfers during his job as De Bruyne manager.

Patrick De Koster is the head of J&S International Football Management. He defends the interests of Kevin De Bruyne, Zinho Gano, Roman Bezoes and Geoffrey Hairemans among others.