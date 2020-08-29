Quarantine for 86 children who took part in summer camp

The children all come from the East Flemish municipality of Assenede. The local authorities that organised the summer camp are tracing the children’s contacts in order to prevent any further spreading.

The camp was held at the sports hall in Assenede and started on 24 August. All children in this particular bubble are thought to have been in close proximity to each other. Consequently this is seen as a high risk contact.

The adults, who supervised the children, will have to quarantine too. The quarantine will last till 7 September meaning the children will miss the first days at school. Some 40 children need to be tested. Only children aged 6 and more will be tested.