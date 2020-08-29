Spate of attacks continues in Antwerp

This is the latest in a spate of incidents across the city of Antwerp. Detectives are investigating links to drug trafficking.

Police cordoned off the Van Amsetelstraat, the street where the device was encountered for a while, but nobody was forced to leave their home.

Shots were fired at an empty property on the Turnhoutsebaan also in Deurne last Tuesday night. Earlier a house in the Beukenstraat in Borgerhout came under fire, while a grenade under a parked car exploded in the Godtsstraat.

An explosive device damaged the front door to a house in the Kerkhofweg in Deurne, while a grenade was thrown at an empty chemist’s in the De Gryspeerstraat also in Deurne. The property then came under machine gun fire.