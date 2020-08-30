El Arbi (pictured below) and fellow director Bilall Fallah received a script from Boseman as recently as last March: “It was something he was eager to develop” El Arbi told VRT. “He was a big fan of our movies “Black” and “Bad Boys for Life”. Even in March he was busy with movies.”

El Arbi and Fallah saw Chadwick Boseman at an event last year: “He looked very thin. We thought he was preparing for a role. He never made public he had colon cancer.”

The Flemish director believes Boseman meant a lot to black actors, especially thanks to his 2018 role in “Black Panther”.

“It was the first time you saw a successful super hero played by a black actor in the lead. It clearly opened many doors and inspired many youngsters to follow in his footsteps. Boseman in turn had been inspired by Will Smith and Denzel Washington.”

“He was not a flamboyant character, but a sincere person. You see this in the characters he played, but he was also like this in real life. That meant that everybody felt very close to him.”