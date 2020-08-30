“He appeared confused, not at all aggressive”

Several people on the plane say that Mr Chovanec (pictured top) seemed confused but wasn’t acting in an aggressive fashion. Police detained the 38-year-old after he failed to volunteer his boarding card. Mr Chovanec died over two years ago, but images showing his rough treatment by Belgian airport police have just surfaced.

One witness told VRT: “He was sitting in the first row or had probably just sat down there. The stewardess requested his boarding card. He appeared unable to show it” says Roman Behúl (pictured below). “At the start he failed to respond.”

The plane was ready for take-off, but the passenger couldn’t or wouldn’t produce a valid boarding card. The police were called in.

“My impression was he couldn’t communicate” says Roman Behúl. “He didn’t answer. Just said he had a right to his seat and wouldn’t get off.”

Mr Chovanec was then taken off the plane: “They took him along, but he wasn’t aggressive. He didn’t refuse to go along with them. He didn’t resist” said Roman Behúl.