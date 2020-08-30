“Return to work on Monday and infect colleagues. Who wants this on their conscience? “

Since 1 August anybody travelling to Belgium for a stay in excess of 48 hours or returning after a similar stay abroad is bound to fill in and return the Belgian Passenger Location form.

At the weekend Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (Flemish Christian democrat) visited the corona triage centre in Beringen (Limburg). This is a local testing centre that serves eight municipalities and relieves the pressure on the local hospital.

The centre housed in several containers is mainly intended to help test people returning from red and amber areas abroad. Corona tests are either mandatory or highly recommended for these returning holidaymakers.

Mr Beke recognises that the authorities are to a high degree counting on people’s goodwill, but added: “Return to work from holiday from a risk zone on Monday and infect colleagues. Who wants this on their conscience? “

The health minister promised a more forthright approach. Starting this week people returning from risk areas will receive a text to be followed by a call from contact tracers, if they don’t respond. “Risk behaviour will be sanctioned” Mr Beke added.