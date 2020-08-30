COVID-19, a job opportunity for some...

At the end of June the government released fresh cash to hire new staff. There are job opportunities available to people with MAs and BAs as well as secondary school diplomas.

At the crisis centre recruits are needed to tackle tasks including communication, IT and dossier management. The crisis centre is also on the look for crisis managers and scientific analysts.

Other bodies hiring include the federal health ministry, the state health and invalidity insurance, the federal medicines and health products agency and the Belgian foreign ministry.