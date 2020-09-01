Back to school for all!
It’s 1 September and the first day back at school for 1.2 million pupils as well as 170,000 teachers. This will be a start to a new schoolyear that many won’t easily forget. Many children have been out of school for longer than usual due to the corona emergency and new safety measures are in place to make schools COVID-safe.
King Filip took time out from his official duties early this morning to accompany his daughter Princess Eleonore to school for her first day at secondary. The princess is registered at the College of the Holy Heart in Wezembeek-Oppem in Flemish Brabant.
