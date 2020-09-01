Corona infections down 12% on the week
The science and health institute Sciensano has released the latest figures relating to the corona emergency in Belgium. They show that on average between 22 and 28 August 431 infections a day were recorded. The figure is 12% down in comparison with the previous 7-day observation period.
During the past week 4 deaths a day linked to coronavirus were registered on average. The previous week the average was 7. Hospitalisations too are falling with 14 a day on average during the past week compared to 25 a day the previous week.