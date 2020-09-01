It’s on your bike for Gordel Festival all week!
The corona emergency is impacting on everything, but the Gordel Festival organised to emphasize the Flemish character of the area around Brussels is going ahead albeit in a different form. Participants can take part in different walks and bike rides spread out across an entire week! There is a route and a distance to suit everybody!
Flemish education and sports minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) got off to a good start on Sunday together with his daughter after scanning one of the routes on his smartphone.