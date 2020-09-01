Motorists face 2 hour delays on anticlockwise outer Brussels orbital

The accident on the ring happened at Jette at 6:15AM. It occurred at a point where several traffic flows join together and quickly resulted in serious congestion and delays of up to 2 hours for drivers. A second accident happened in the tailback at Machelen.

Motorists travelling from Hasselt to Ghent are urged to reroute via Antwerp. Drivers heading for Mons from the E19 are advised to drive via the clockwise section of the orbital. This also goes for drivers making for Ghent from Sint-Stevens-Woluwe.