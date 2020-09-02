Covid-19 update: figures keep improving; Antwerp boosts test capacity

The national crisis centre said that 4 patients died from Covid-19 on average per day. Last week, this number was almost double (seven fatalities per day). The total number of infections in Belgium has now reached 85,500.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who have to be taken to hospital is also going down: 16 patients per day over the past week, which is about 25 percent down on the week.

Meanwhile, the Antwerp Covid testing site at Spoor Oost is now also testing people who need a Covid-negative certificate as they want to go abroad. Also, people who test positive without displaying any symptoms, will have the chance to undergo a second test after five days to shorten their self-isolation.