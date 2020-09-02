Diepenbeek family conquers TikTok with "Jerusalema Challenge"

The Hendrikx family from Diepenbeek (Limburg) is a hit on the popular TikTop app after posting a dance video. Their version of the so-called "Jerusalema Challenge" has been watched by over a million people in the meantime, a figure which comes close to Céline Dept, Flanders' most popular TikTok figure. "We are very surprised", the family told the VRT's local radio station Radio 2 Limburg. The Jerusalema Challenge involves a song and a typical dance and is a big hit on Tiktok.