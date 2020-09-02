Antwerp "drugs war trial" starts today

In March 2019, three cars were set ablaze in the Biekorfstraat and the Rupelstraat in Antwerpen and in Hoboken. In a reaction, shots were fired at a house in the Biekorfstraat about one week later. And that's not all: three days later, fake grenades were thrown in the Biekorfstraat, but this was soon follwed by a real explosive, which caused damage to several façades and cars.

The facts are probably related to a war between drugs gangs. As a result, systematic identity checks were held in the area, and more CCTV cameras were installed. The public prosecutor has demanded six years' imprisonment.