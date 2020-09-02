THE university rankings: KU Leuven is Belgium's best university, Oxford rules

Leuven's KU Leuven occupies 45th place, just like last year., and remains the only Belgian university in the top-100. Ghent's UGent is making a lot of headway though, gaining 20 places and stranding just outside the top-100 on 103. Antwerp's UA jumps from 198 to 170.

The two Brussels universities ULB and VUB are outside the top-200. In fact, the Francophone Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL) is the only other Belgian university in the top-200, on 164.

Oxford University still rules, edging America's Stanford University which jumps from 4 to 2. Harvard is on 3, while Cambridge has to be content with 6th place. THE's analysis involves 1,300 universities from 92 countries, which makes the list the most comprehensive worldwide.