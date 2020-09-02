THE university rankings: KU Leuven is Belgium's best university, Oxford rules
The British magazine Times Higher Education (THE) has issued its new World University Rankings, a list of top universities from across the world. The KU Leuven is Belgium's best representative, while Oxford University tops the rankings.
Leuven's KU Leuven occupies 45th place, just like last year., and remains the only Belgian university in the top-100. Ghent's UGent is making a lot of headway though, gaining 20 places and stranding just outside the top-100 on 103. Antwerp's UA jumps from 198 to 170.
The two Brussels universities ULB and VUB are outside the top-200. In fact, the Francophone Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL) is the only other Belgian university in the top-200, on 164.
Oxford University still rules, edging America's Stanford University which jumps from 4 to 2. Harvard is on 3, while Cambridge has to be content with 6th place. THE's analysis involves 1,300 universities from 92 countries, which makes the list the most comprehensive worldwide.