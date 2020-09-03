Police protection for four Covid experts now, including Marc Van Ranst and Erika Vlieghe
Four Covid experts advising the government on which corona restrictions to impose, to maintain or to lift, have received police protection after they had received threats from members of the public. The latest one on the list is Erika Vlieghe.
The four are the famous virologist Marc Van Ranst, infectiologist Erika Vlieghe - who chairs the GEES (the Group of Experts who decide on the Exit Strategy) - and two other scientists.
The four have received death threats which have been considered serious enough to start up the protection measures. Van Ranst had already received protection in July after threats issued by right extremists.