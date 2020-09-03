UNICEF report for Belgium: child poverty and obesity deserve more attention

UNICEF looked at factors determining the mental and physical well-being of our children, such as our education system, health care access and poverty.

Belgium is doing well on a number of points, but there are a couple of things giving rise to concern: one in four Belgian children is obese (only seven countries have a worse score), and one in three 15-year-olds are unable to read a text and understand the content. Still, looking at basic proficiency in reading and mathematics together, Belgium is not doing bad at all with 11th place.

Another problem is child poverty: Belgium drops to 29th place in this respect, since one in five children grow up in a low-income family.

Turkey, Mexico and Greece have the lowest score on the general list. Click here to consult the complete report: "World of Influence, understanding what shapes child well-being in rich countries."