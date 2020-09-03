Vivaldi is back (or is it Avanti?): Belgium may have a new government soon

Is the formation of a new Belgian federal government gaining momentum? The chances of a so-called Vivaldi coalition received a boost yesterday when the Flemish Christian democrats of CD&V confirmed they are open for talks via their president Joachim Coens (photo below), who was speaking in the current affairs programme Terzake.

"For us, it's not about who joins the talks, but about whether we can realise our wishes. If we can do this, together with the other parties, we can go for it." This is new, because the CD&V had been reluctant to join this project in the past, sticking with the Flemish nationalists of N-VA. If they join, it would give the coalition more scope.