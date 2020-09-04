Covid-19: orange alert for 26 municipalities, mainly in the Brussels area and the city of Antwerp

One of the consequences could be that schools in these areas will switch to code orange instead of yellow, though this is not necessarily so, says virologist Steven Van Gucht. A decision will be taken by the Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts together with the local authorities.

Under an amber code, schools would have to switch to online education from the third year in secondary education for 50 percent. Students in the second and third grade would still be able to go to school one week, but would have to follow online courses the other week.