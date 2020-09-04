Egbert Lachaert: "I have good news: the formation talks can continue and will include 7 parties"

Egbert Lachaert (Open VLD) started his press conference with "a message of hope", saying he had some "good news" to bring, as he can pursue his efforts. He referred to the fact Belgium has probably never been closer to having a new federal government since the elections in May 2019, almost 18 months ago. "The standstill has taken long enough: we need to move forward."

Mr Lachaert had just met King Filip, at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, to report on his efforts to bring the Flemish and Francophone socialists, greens, liberals and Christian democrats together to work out a joint programme (bottom picture).

He received the go-ahead from the king to continue the talks, though it will be without the Francophone Christian democrats of CDH. The so-called Vivaldi coalition talks will thus include seven parties: SP.A, PS, Groen, Ecolo, Open VLD, MR and CD&V.