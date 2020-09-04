Sizzling Wout Van Aert makes it two in the Tour de France
The Belgian cycling ace Wout Van Aert has clinched his second stage win in this Tour de France, winning a bunch sprint in Lavaur. The youngster hadn't expected to triumph, but took it after a fast stage in which the wind played an important role.
The stage was almost flat, but the wind made it tough for the riders in the ultimate part of this sixth stage. In the final, echelons were formed due to cross winds, which led to a leading bunch of about 40 riders. Early in the stage, Peter Sagan's team (Bora-Hans Gröhe) had made life difficult for the sprinters on some early hills: Caleb Ewan (Australia) and green jersey Sam Bennett (Ireland) were among those that were ousted.
In a fast bunch sprint, it was Norway's Evald Boasson Hagen who took the lead, but Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) had the perfect timing, edging Hagen in the final metres. Frenchman Brian Cocquard came third.
Van Aert's top speed in the sprint was almost 70 kilometres per hour. The average speed of the whole stage was an impressive 47.5 kilometres per hour.
It's Van Aerts third stage win in the Tour, after Albi last season and Privas earlier this week. But the 25-year-old told reporters that this one is perhaps his most beautiful win, as he hadn't expected it this morning. Moreover, he had to work for team leader Primos Roglic during much of the stage, which led to team mate Tom Dumoulin expressing his surprise and admiration: "Unbelievable!"