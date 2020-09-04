Sizzling Wout Van Aert makes it two in the Tour de France

In a fast bunch sprint, it was Norway's Evald Boasson Hagen who took the lead, but Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) had the perfect timing, edging Hagen in the final metres. Frenchman Brian Cocquard came third.



Van Aert's top speed in the sprint was almost 70 kilometres per hour. The average speed of the whole stage was an impressive 47.5 kilometres per hour.

It's Van Aerts third stage win in the Tour, after Albi last season and Privas earlier this week. But the 25-year-old told reporters that this one is perhaps his most beautiful win, as he hadn't expected it this morning. Moreover, he had to work for team leader Primos Roglic during much of the stage, which led to team mate Tom Dumoulin expressing his surprise and admiration: "Unbelievable!"