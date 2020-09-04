The whole of Spain colours red for Belgian travellers this afternoon

The decision was taken due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Spain and was announced Wednesday evening. All non-essential travel to Spain will be banned as from this afternoon: while various regions in Spain had been coloured red already, this will now be extented to the whole country except for Tenerife.

The Belgian Foreign Office also adapted some colour codes for France. The number of red-coded departments (départements) will be extended with Hauts-de-Seine, Val-d'Oise, Loiret, Gironde, Rhône, Var and Guadeloupe. Croatia will also have more regions with a red Covid alert, for more information, check the website of the Foreign Office.

If you return to Belgium from abroad (after a stay of at least 48 hours), don't forget to fill in the passenger locator form, whether you are travelling by car, train, boat, plane, or by foot or bicycle. The form needs to be filled in online, this will take no more than 10 minutes, but do it in a place with a good internet connection.