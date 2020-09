Annie Cordy, who hails from Laken, has died in the south of France. A former actress and singer, she was very popular in the French-speaking part of Belgium and in France. She is famous from hits like "Tata Yoyo" and "La bonne du curé". Premier Sophie Wilmès posted a message on Twitter, saying Cordy conquered the hearts of many generations. The video shows Annie Cordy in "Cigarettes, whisky et p'tites pépées".