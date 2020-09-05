Downward trend for Covid infections seems to stabilise: what's the difference with the first wave? 

The figures apply to the week of 26 August to 1 September. On average, Belgum saw 445 new Covid cases per day, a drop of only 1 percent on the week. Yesterday, this figure was still at 439.

In Brussels, the number of new infections keeps going down (slightly), while the city of Antwerp shows the biggest improvements. However, some provinces are confronted with a rise, like Liège in particular, but also West Flanders, Limburg, Flemish Brabant and Namur. It seems the increase is not being seen in cities any longer, maybe because new infections can be linked to contacts at work, and to (foreign) travel.