Downward trend for Covid infections seems to stabilise: what's the difference with the first wave?
The number of new corona infections had been going down slightly for a while, but this trend seems to have come to a standstill in the last few days. Today's new figure for the rolling average is 445 new infections per day, a drop of just 1 percent on the week. However, there are major differences with the first wave.
The figures apply to the week of 26 August to 1 September. On average, Belgum saw 445 new Covid cases per day, a drop of only 1 percent on the week. Yesterday, this figure was still at 439.
In Brussels, the number of new infections keeps going down (slightly), while the city of Antwerp shows the biggest improvements. However, some provinces are confronted with a rise, like Liège in particular, but also West Flanders, Limburg, Flemish Brabant and Namur. It seems the increase is not being seen in cities any longer, maybe because new infections can be linked to contacts at work, and to (foreign) travel.
Younger patients and a better treatment
The number of new infections seems to have a 'plateau' now, but the present plateau of about 400 is a lot higher than after the first wave, when it was more or less 100. On the other hand, this second wave sees a lot less serious Covid cases, and therefore fewer hospitalisations and deaths, due to improved treatment and because patients are mostly younger now. Older and more vulnerable people are being relatively spared for the moment.
The number of fatalities was 3 per day last week, coming from 5, while 16 patients were hospitalised each day, coming from 17 the week before.