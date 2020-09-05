Flemish government has good news for event organisers

The event sector is in dire straits due the corona crisis. Events are possible again at present, but with a lot of restrictions. In order to convince those that are still hesitating, Hilde Crevits has announced this support measure. "With the eye on creating extra jobs", she says.

The subsidy will total 25,000 euros at least, and may reach up to 60 percent of the total cost, with a limit of 800,000 euros. "If you would organise a concert, you can apply for a deposit. You have to pay this back later on, except when your event would have to be cancelled." Organisers can apply for the cash at VLAIO.