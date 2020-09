The Brussels Manneken Pis could be seen wearing a health worker's outfit today, to honour health workers in times of corona. To be more precise, the iconic Manneken Pis was wearing the outfit that staff of the Brussels Iris hospitals are wearing. A design by Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre, the initiative wants to honour all staff working in the care and health sector in Brussels: nurses, doctors, administrative staff etc.