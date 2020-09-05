Mo Farah shatters world record for one-hour run in Brussels

Mo Farah (37) completed a distance a distance of 21 kilometres and 330 metres yesterday, eclipsing the previous record of 21 kilometres and 285 metres set by Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie 13 years ago.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi managed to stay with Mo Farah for a long time, and was allowed to come first at 20 kilometres on the Brussels track - also taking a new world record on this distance. In the final minute, the Belgian cracked when Farah accelerated, but he still broke the old Belgian hour record set by athletics legend Gaston Roelants in 1972. (picture below)

In the women's event, Sifan Hassan set a new mark by covering 18 kilometres and 930 metres in one hour. Dire Tune of Tunisia had run 18,517 metres in 2008. The one-hour run is a distance which is not run very often, but that doesn't mean it would be easy to break the record, pundits underline.

This corona edition of the Memorial was held in an empty stadium, but the athletes could enjoy music and artificial cheering to get things going. The number of events was also reduced to a minimum.