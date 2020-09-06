King Leopold III's "sensational Bugatti sports car" fetches record amount

It was the London branch of the American auction house Gooding & Company that staged the auction, they say the amount is a world record for a Bugatti. In a promotion movie (see below), the company labels the car as "a sensational sports car".

A design by the French car builder Bugatti, the sports model Type 59 has an almost mythical reputation among race car enthusiasts. It combines technical qualities with an exquisite design, making it one of the most elegant race cars from before the Second World War.

Moreover, this particular Bugatti was part of the Bugatti Grand Prix team in the 1934-1935 race season. It took third place in the Grand Prix of Monte Carlo and won the Grand Prix in Spa. The identity of the new owner was not disclosed.

Watch a video from the auction house, which shows the Bugatti in action, here: