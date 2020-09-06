New incident in Antwerp, just 24 hours after the start of 'Operation Night Watch'

The shooting took place around 10 pm yesterday. Two young men on a scooter fired shots at a house in the Palinckstraat in Deurne. A local resident saw it happening: "I saw a scooter carrying the two men. One was wearing a helmet, the other not. Suddenly I noticed that the man sitting at the back was carrying a gun."

The attackers managed to get away. Police closed the street for further research; two bullet holes were found in a garage door. Antwerp police are deploying extra means to counter drugs-related crime: more teams are patrolling the streets, more ID checks are being held, and special teams are ready to intervene if necessary.