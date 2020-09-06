Rolling average of new infections has first rise in weeks, Van Ranst sees two principal reasons

Virologist Marc Van Ranst is not surprised: "This was to be expected. We first had a solid drop, which then started to slow down, in order to flatten out."

He sees two explanations: "The first is that many holiday makers have returned from abroad, hundreds of thousands, often from areas like France and Spain, where coronavirus is more widespread than here. This brings new cases to Belgium."

The second explanation is that people are getting tired of the many corona restrictions, estimates Van Ranst.

"We have seen a lot of press reports saying that the measures are not good, and that they should be abolished. This has an impact for sure. Measures will not be followed as strict as they should be."