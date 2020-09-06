Solid Red Devils beat Denmark in Nations League, extending winning streak to 11 games

Denmark is a strong opponent (they hadn't lost their 33 previous matches) and the Red Devils had a difficult start. However, the tables turned when defender Jason Denayer deflected a Dries Mertens corner kick to give Belgium an early lead after just 9 minutes.

Belgium played without their star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid striker Eden Hazard and was left searching for the right play at the start. However, they played a strong match, with a solid defense. It was Napoli striker Dries Mertens who decided the game 15 minutes from the end, doubling the score.

Revelation Jason Denayer admitted that the Devils had a tough start, "after all, we hadn't played together for 10 months." National team coach Roberto Martinez was happy with the solid defending and the determination overall: "And it wasn't our plan to leave the ball possession to Denmark in the first half, all credit to them."

Belgium will also meet Iceland and England in this Nations League.