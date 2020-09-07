“It felt so good doing something together in these difficult times”
The fair city of Ieper is most readily associated with the horrors of the Great War, but today we have a story that should bring a smile to your face. The good people of Ieper danced the Jerusalema on their market square, observed corona restrictions and social distancing and still had bags of fun!
The weather gods were on the side of Annemiek Henin, who decided to take up the Jerusalema Challenge on Ieper market square on Sunday. The sun shone in abundance.
“It started as a joke, but ended with a flash mob” she confided to our reporter. Corona restrictions meant participation was limited to 100 people, but everybody was keen to give their all.
“It felt so good doing something together in these difficult times. I’ve noticed people need a distraction!” Annemiek said.