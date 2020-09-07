The weather gods were on the side of Annemiek Henin, who decided to take up the Jerusalema Challenge on Ieper market square on Sunday. The sun shone in abundance.

“It started as a joke, but ended with a flash mob” she confided to our reporter. Corona restrictions meant participation was limited to 100 people, but everybody was keen to give their all.

“It felt so good doing something together in these difficult times. I’ve noticed people need a distraction!” Annemiek said.